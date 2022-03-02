Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrofac Taps Alam Maritim for Cendor Flexible Risers

March 2, 2022

Illustration: Wanfahmy/AdobeStock
Illustration: Wanfahmy/AdobeStock

Malaysian offshore oil and gas services provider Alam Maritim has won a contract with Petrofac to provide transportation, installation, and pre-commissioning of flexible risers for the Cendor pipeline project in Malaysia. 

The total contract value is RM52 million (around $12.4 million). The contract is expected to complete on July 21, 2022.

While Petrofac is mostly known as an oilfield services firm and not an oil company, in this case, Petrofac is the operator of the offshore block PM304, situated 40 kilometers offshore Peninsular Malaysia, containing the Cendor and the West Desaru fields.

First oil from the Cendor field started flowing in September 2006, via the Cendor Producer, a Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU), 16 months from sanction.

In 2014, first oil was achieved from Cendor phase two, with the original Cendor phase one MOPU disconnected, and a bridge linking the phase one wells to the phase two wellhead platforms. In 2021, Petrofac brought online the East Cendor field.

Subsea Pipelines Asia Activity

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - Credit: 3D at Depth (file image)

3D at Depth Gets Patent for Subsea Structure Monitoring
Subsea Expo panel session. Rear Admiral Paul Halton is shown at the back. ©Global Underwater Hub

Subsea Expo Focuses on $3 Trillion Opportunity

Insight

Oil's Journey from Worthless in the Pandemic to $100 a Barrel

Oil's Journey from Worthless in the Pandemic to $100 a Barrel

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Petrofac Taps Alam Maritim for Cendor Flexible Risers

Petrofac Taps Alam Maritim for Cendor Flexible Risers

Brent Crude Tops $112. Tanker Owners "are having a ball"

Brent Crude Tops $112. Tanker Owners "are having a ball"

Exxon to Exit Russia, Leaving $4B in Assets, Sakhalin LNG Project in Doubt

Exxon to Exit Russia, Leaving $4B in Assets, Sakhalin LNG Project in Doubt

Jadestone Energy Resumes Full Output from Montara (Australia)

Jadestone Energy Resumes Full Output from Montara (Australia)

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine