Petrofac Taps Alam Maritim for Cendor Flexible Risers

Malaysian offshore oil and gas services provider Alam Maritim has won a contract with Petrofac to provide transportation, installation, and pre-commissioning of flexible risers for the Cendor pipeline project in Malaysia.

The total contract value is RM52 million (around $12.4 million). The contract is expected to complete on July 21, 2022.

While Petrofac is mostly known as an oilfield services firm and not an oil company, in this case, Petrofac is the operator of the offshore block PM304, situated 40 kilometers offshore Peninsular Malaysia, containing the Cendor and the West Desaru fields.

First oil from the Cendor field started flowing in September 2006, via the Cendor Producer, a Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU), 16 months from sanction.

In 2014, first oil was achieved from Cendor phase two, with the original Cendor phase one MOPU disconnected, and a bridge linking the phase one wells to the phase two wellhead platforms. In 2021, Petrofac brought online the East Cendor field.