Sumitomo Electric, Seaway 7 in APAC Offshore Wind Collab

Sumitomo Electric, a Japanese manufacturer of electric wire and optical fiber cables, has signed a memorandum of understanding with offshore wind installation firm Seaway 7 with the intention to collaborate on offshore wind projects in Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Seaway 7 said that the collaboration would focus on providing robust, competitive, and localized turnkey engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) solutions for submarine cable projects, and to meet the need for a one-stop-shop EPIC submarine cable solution for the regional offshore wind market.

"Sumitomo Electric will contribute its in-depth knowledge of the regional market and accumulated experience in the design and manufacturing of submarine cables. Seaway 7 will provide its state-of-the-art installation services with an extensive track record of successfully completed submarine cable system projects for offshore renewables, oil and gas, and utility markets globally," Seaway 7 said.

Seaway 7, a renewables subsidiary of Subsea 7, said Friday that the Japanese and Asian offshore wind market "is expected to grow substantially in the next decades, based on a mixture of both bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind projects, and has already attracted a significant number of local and international offshore wind developers."