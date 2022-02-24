Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Nord Stream 2 AG CEO Steps Down from Soccer Club Schalke 04's Board

February 24, 2022

Schalke 04 logo on a soccer ball - ©Олександр Луценко/AdobeStock
Schalke 04 logo on a soccer ball - ©Олександр Луценко/AdobeStock

Matthias Warnig, the chief executive of Nord Stream 2 AG who has been targeted by U.S. sanctions, is stepping down from the supervisory board of German soccer club FC Schalke 04, the club said on Twitter.

It said Warnig had informed the club that he was resigning with immediate effect.

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as well as its CEO, adding to pressure on the Baltic Sea project that was designed to double the gas flow capacity from Russia to Germany.  

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Kirsti Knolle)


Update:

In a separate statement, Schalke 04 said that following recent developments [in Ukraine] it had decided to remove the logo of main sponsor Gazprom, from the club's shirts.

"It will be replaced by lettering reading ‘Schalke 04’ instead," Schalke 04 tweeted.

Credit: Eni Flickr - CC BY-NC 2.0

©Northern Lights

Offshore Engineer Magazine