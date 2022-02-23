Mainprize Offshore Orders Another Wind Farm Service Vessel from Manor Marine

UK-based Manor Marine UK Ltd has secured a contract with Mainprize Offshore to build a second offshore wind farm service vessel, following the win of the building contract for the MO8 in 2021.

The second vessel to be built at the site in Portland, UK, for Mainprize Offshore, the MO9, will be another 26-meter Supa-Swath catamaran designed by Walker Marine Design and due for delivery in early 2023.

The build of the MO9 will mark the seventh crew transfer vessel constructed by Manor Marine; featuring Mainprize’s signature Supa-Swath hull form, the vessel will have a cargo capacity of 40 tonnes, seating for 24 passengers, 175m2 of deck space, and a maximum speed of 27 knots.



Bob Mainprize, Managing Director at Mainprize Offshore said, “We are excited and extremely pleased to award Manor Marine the contract to build the MO9, which is our eleventh new build out of our 20 vessel operational plan. The award clearly demonstrates the confidence we have with the Manor team and offers a long-term partnership to enable Mainprize to offer high quality, high performance and efficient vessels, built and delivered on time.”

Leif Cooper, Managing Director at Manor Marine, an OEG Offshore company, said: “We are extremely pleased to be awarded the second vessel build for Mainprize Offshore. We have been working closely with the Mainprize team throughout the current MO8 build and are very much looking forward to the continued relationship as we start construction on their eleventh vessel.”

Construction of the MO9 is due to start in February, alongside sister vessel the MO8 at Manor Marine. The MO8 is scheduled for delivery in May 2022.





