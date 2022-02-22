Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Marlink's Hybrid Network Solution for Subsea 7's Global Fleet

February 22, 2022

Marlink will provide a secure hybrid network solution to Subsea 7, combining its global Sealink VSAT solution with L-band back-up, global 4G cellular services and connection to the Tampnet network.
Marlink will provide a secure hybrid network solution to Subsea 7, combining its global Sealink VSAT solution with L-band back-up, global 4G cellular services and connection to the Tampnet network.

Marlink, a smart network solutions provider, will provide a global hybrid network solution to vessels operated by Subsea 7, a subsea installation giant in the offshore energy industry space.

Marlink will provide a secure hybrid network solution to Subsea 7, combining its global Sealink VSAT solution with L-band back-up, global 4G cellular services, and connection to the Tampnet network for operations in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract, of an undisclosed value, includes the provision of guaranteed throughput including a Committed Information Rate (CIR) at a level normally only found in the leisure/cruise sector, Marlin said.

Marlink will also provide its XChange platform solution to create a separate network for secure crew communications.

“We are pleased to be working with Subsea 7, whose global operations span the full energy lifecycle,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink. “Our network of networks approach provides a bespoke suite of connectivity, tools, and services that enable operators to increase the safety and efficiency of their operations globally.”

Technology Offshore Energy Vessels Communication Industry News Activity Maritime Communications

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Neptune Energy Awards Deals for Operations Support at Cygnus Platforms

Neptune Energy Awards Deals for Operations Support at Cygnus Platforms

Shell Says Tanzania LNG Project is Making Good Progress

Shell Says Tanzania LNG Project is Making Good Progress

Qatar's LNG Production Capacity to Reach 126 mln T a Year by 2027, says Emir

Qatar's LNG Production Capacity to Reach 126 mln T a Year by 2027, says Emir

Seajacks Opens Operational Base in Virginia Beach

Seajacks Opens Operational Base in Virginia Beach

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine