Schlumberger Launches 'Unique' 3D Reservoir Mapping-while-drilling Service.

Oilfield services giant Schlumberger on Tuesday announced the GeoSphere 360 3D reservoir mapping-while-drilling service.

"The service leverages advanced cloud and digital solutions to deliver real-time 3D profiling of reservoir objects. This improves reservoir understanding and enhances well placement to maximize returns from complex reservoirs," Schlumberger said.

"GeoSphere 360 service is the pinnacle of reservoir mapping while drilling and the first in a series of digitally enabled technologies and services that we will bring to market this year. Unlike conventional technologies, 3D reservoir mapping while drilling identifies fluid bodies and faults—at a volumetric reservoir scale—which is unique in the industry,” said Jesus Lamas, president, Well Construction.

"This is a transformative digital capability that drives improved reservoir understanding, optimized well placement, increased reserves bookings and production per well, and enhanced field-development decision making. Our customers can place fewer, higher-quality wells with greater certainty and confidence, improving returns from complex reservoirs and reducing the carbon intensity of field development.”

Geomodeling at the reservoir scale delivers 3D characterization of structural, stratigraphic and lithographic features of the reservoir, which increases geosteering confidence, Schlumberger said.

According to Schlumberger, the GeoSphere 360 service uses a unique combination of advanced cloud and computing solutions and digitally-enabled hardware to acquire 3D electromagnetic data. This data is contextualized in real-time to improve the understanding of resistive reservoir bodies and reservoir dynamics, contributing to better field development planning, the company said.

Also, according to the oilfield services and technology company, the GeoSphere 360 service has undergone extensive field testing in various environments globally.

"In the Middle East, an operator leveraged the GeoSphere 360 service for real-time 3D mapping of sand channel bodies, resulting in optimal well placement and maximum reservoir exposure. In North America, an operator used the 3D reservoir mapping-while-drilling service to characterize structural and stratigraphic features of a reservoir, providing seismic scale understanding that led to optimized field development planning. A North Sea operator used the GeoSphere 360 service to integrate data from multiple scales of measurements, enabling strategic steering decisions that helped reduce uncertainties, maximize well placement and optimize production potential," Schlumberger said.



