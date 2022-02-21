Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Bordelon Marine Names Pitre Director of Operations

February 21, 2022

Trenton Pitre (Photo: Bordelon Marine)

U.S. offshore vessel owner Bordelon Marine announced it has promoted Trenton Pitre to director of operations.

A 10+ year industry veteran, Pitre has been with Bordelon Marine for the past seven years within the Lockport, La.-based company's operations department, most recently as senior operations manager. Pitre has previous industry experience with Edison Chouest Offshore making repairs and conducting maintenance on OSVs, MPSVs and AHTS vessels working nationally and internationally in numerous locations including Brazil, Africa, Norway, Mexico and Trinidad.

Wes Bordelon, President/CEO added, “Trenton has been an integral part of our operations group and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team. He’s been in the trenches and knows our people and equipment better than most.”

