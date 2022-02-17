Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Prysmian to Open Submarine Cable Plant in the US

February 17, 2022

A rendering of the Prysmian Brayton Point plant. Image courtesy Prysmian Group
A rendering of the Prysmian Brayton Point plant. Image courtesy Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group said it is moving ahead with its project for a new submarine power cable plant in the U.S., announcing the signing of the contract for the purchase by Prysmian of the site identified in Brayton Point (Massachusetts). The final acquisition of the site is subject to securing state permits for the construction of the new plant. if approved, the total investment to build the new plant will amount to around $200 million.

Finalization of the plans for the U.S. localization of the production footprint of submarine cables also entails confirmation of the award of the projects for cabling the Commonwealth Wind and Park Wind City offshore wind projects, for a total of approximately $900m, by Avangrid Renewables. The Notice to Proceed is yet to be issued.

Subsea Cables Offshore Energy People & Company News Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Offshore

Related Offshore News

Normand Clipper CSV to Stay with Global Marine Group Until...
Rendering of AOS Wind Farm Crew Transfer Vessel

Orion to Fund Construction of American Offshore Services'...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only: Image by nikkytok/AdobeStock

Transocean's 8th-gen Deepwater Titan Drillship Completes...
Drilling
©Hambantota International Port

Aquadrill's Polaris Drillship Catches Fire in Sri Lanka
Drilling Rigs

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Prysmian to Open Submarine Cable Plant in the US

Prysmian to Open Submarine Cable Plant in the US

Wilhelmsen Acquires Stake in Reach Subsea

Wilhelmsen Acquires Stake in Reach Subsea

GC Rieber Shipping Delivers 'Polar Onyx' to New Owners

GC Rieber Shipping Delivers 'Polar Onyx' to New Owners

Woodside Profit Hits Seven-year High

Woodside Profit Hits Seven-year High

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine