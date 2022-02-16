Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DeepOcean Charters Hornbeck Offshore's 'HOS Warland' for Gulf of Mexico Ops

February 16, 2022

HOS Warland ©cdag/MarineTraffic
Subsea services company DeepOcean has chartered Hornbeck Offshore's HOS Warland multi-purpose service vessel supporting the US Gulf of Mexico operations.

"The HOS Warland will extend DeepOcean’s capabilities in the larger construction end of the market through higher specification equipment installed onboard the vessel.  The vessel has been part of DeepOcean’s offering for some time, but will now be secured through a time charter," DeepOcean said.

DeepOcean said the firm charter would help it provide even better support to the fast-paced requirements of the IMR market, and to construction and installation projects that are managed, engineered, and executed by DeepOcean’s in-house team. ©DeepOcean

"The HOS Warland in combination with DeepOcean’s subsea engineering, equipment and expertise will enable us to bundle our services for customers in a highly cost-efficient way. The versatile spread will be well suited for IMR and installation projects through utilizing its 250-ton crane and dual work-class ROV set-up. The vessel will also serve as a platform to deploy further DeepOcean service lines in the future,” says Tony Stokes, DeepOcean’s President – Americas.

The vessel is a DP2 310ES Multi-Purpose Service Vessel.

“The vessel is designed to meet the high standards demanded by our offshore oil and gas customers. We are delighted to be working with Hornbeck Offshore to continue offering their high capability vessels to the market,” adds Stokes.  

The HOS Warland will add to DeepOcean’s chartered fleet which includes the HOS Bayou and the HOS Mystique. 

