Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vår Energi Shares Drop after $7.9B Eni Spin-off

February 16, 2022

Vår Energi's Goliat field in the Barents Sea, offshore Norway. Credit: Vår Energi
Vår Energi's Goliat field in the Barents Sea, offshore Norway. Credit: Vår Energi

Shares of Vår Energi, the largest pure-play oil exploration and production (E&P) company to list globally in almost a decade, fell 4.9% as it made its Oslo stock market debut on Wednesday.

A spin-off from Italy's Eni, Vår Energi declined to 26.64 crowns from 28 crowns in the initial public offering (IPO), which had valued the group at 69.9 billion crowns ($7.85 billion).

It had pared some losses to trade at 27.50 crowns by 1114 GMT.

Taking advantage of soaring petroleum prices, Eni last month announced plans to float Vår Energi on Euronext Oslo, one of several moves by the Italian energy group to free up cash from legacy fossil fuel businesses to fund a green drive.  

Petroleum industry IPOs have been a tough sell in recent years, however, with high-profile companies including Wintershall DEA and Neptune Energy repeatedly postponing listings.

Vår Energi on Monday announced the IPO price would be set at the low end of the company's intended range of 28-31.50 crowns, giving it a value of 69.9 billion crowns before Wednesday's fall.

Bookrunners involved in the listing said this made Vår Energi the most valuable E&P company to conduct an IPO since 2013. Euronext said the company was Norway's third-largest stock market entrant of all time.

At 28 crowns per share the IPO had been "substantially oversubscribed", Vår Energi said. The company attracted some 19,000 new shareholders, including institutional investors from Europe, the United States and Asia, as well as Nordic retail buyers.

The company this month raised its projected 2022 dividend to a minimum of $800 million from $700 million.

"We have set ambitious growth targets and our cash flow and solid balance sheet support attractive, resilient distributions to our shareholders," CEO Torger Roed said in a statement.

Vår Energi produced around 247,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day in the third quarter of 2021 and targets around 350,000 barrels per day by the end of 2025.

Eni and minority owner HitecVision sold an 11% stake for 7.7 billion crowns.

In the coming weeks, lead managers may raise the overall size of the deal to 12.7% via an overallotment option.

Eni will remain the majority owner with a stake of between 63.5% and 64.3%.

Banks involved in the IPO were DNB Markets, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, SpareBank 1 Markets, ABG Sundal Collier, BofA Securities, Carnegie, Jefferies and Pareto Securities.

($1 = 8.8991 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Gwladys Fouche and Jason Neely)

People & Companies Europe Industry News Production Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

©Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore Sells Two AHTS Vessels
A Viking Supply Ships vessel - © Peter Ward/MarineTraffic.com

Viking Supply Ships CFO to Resign


Trending Offshore News

The Ocean Ranger, on the Hibernia J-34 well off Eastern Canada during December 1981, is shown at the 80-foot drilling draft. Some of the twelve anchor cables are visible running from the fairleads on the corner columns - Credit: Government of Canada

Ocean Ranger Sinking: 40th Anniversary of Canada's Worst...
North America
Credit: twixter/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind: McDermott Nets Its Largest Ever Renewable...
Engineering

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Shell Taps Maersk for FPSO Project Support in Brazil

Shell Taps Maersk for FPSO Project Support in Brazil

Vår Energi Shares Drop after $7.9B Eni Spin-off

Vår Energi Shares Drop after $7.9B Eni Spin-off

Oil Spills from Eni's Irish Sea Pipeline

Oil Spills from Eni's Irish Sea Pipeline

Australia: Melbana Energy Gets Offshore Block with 2005 Oil Discovery Included

Australia: Melbana Energy Gets Offshore Block with 2005 Oil Discovery Included

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine