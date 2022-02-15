Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Mats Granryd Nominated as Vattenfall's New Chairman

February 15, 2022

Mats Granryd - ©Vattenfall
Swedish power firm Vattenfall said Tuesday its owner had nominated Mats Granryd as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vattenfall. "Mats Granryd will be elected to succeed Lars G Nordström at Vattenfall’s Annual General Meeting on April 28th 2022," the company said.

Granryd has been a member of Vattenfall’s Board of Directors since 2020. He has a background as a civil engineer, has 15 years’ experience from a variety of roles at Ericsson just as he was the CEO of Tele2 2010-2015 and a member of the Board of Directors of Swedbank until 2020. 

Currently, Granryd is the Director General and Member of the Board at GSMA, a global organization for the telecom and mobile industry.

“It’s an honor for me to be nominated for the role as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vattenfall. Electrification of hard-to-abate sectors has a crucial role to play in fighting climate change. Vattenfall has decided to actively support its customers and partners on their decarbonization journeys and, in addition, Vattenfall continues to invest heavily in the energy transition. I look forward to continue this work together with the employees of Vattenfall and the Board of Directors, says Mats Granryd, Chairman to be.

"Today I am happy to announce that Mats Granryd is nominated as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at Vattenfall. Mats has long experience from technology-intensive and dynamic sectors and just as the energy sector, are crucial to society. As a leader Mats has been working both in Sweden and internationally for many years, and we are convinced that his competence will be an asset to the company. Under his leadership the work for the transition towards a fossil-free future will continue, says Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson, Swedish Minister for Business, Industry, and Innovation.  

Vattenfall AB is wholly owned by the Swedish state. Major parts of the Group's business are carried out in wholly and partly owned subsidiaries.

