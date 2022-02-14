Manor Renewable Energy Names Hamilton as Managing Director

UK-based Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) has appointed Billy Hamilton as Managing Director, following on from his role as Sales Director for the Group.

The company, recently bought by OEG Offshore, said Hamilton has worked on developing the market presence of the company and increasing the provision of other work scopes including CTV supply, Offshore Technician Supply and Marine Services Contracts.

Hamilton said: "Over the past three years at MRE I have worked with all aspects of the company, and I am looking forward to using this knowledge to improve the business and to achieve further growth. There are exciting times ahead and I feel honored to be part of it.”

Toby Mead, COO of the Manor Group, said “Since joining the MRE Senior Management team, Billy has added value across the business whilst gaining a deep understanding of what the company both delivers and stands for; I’m confident he’ll take MRE to the next level.”

MRE, a temporary power, engineering, and vessel business said Friday it was going "through an exciting period of change" with the recent acquisition of the company by OEG Offshore, a global group of companies providing a range of integrated services to the energy sector including offshore containers and modular solutions, welfare units, temporary power, radio communications as well as topside and subsea services.