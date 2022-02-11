Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Report: Eni in Talks on Energy Transition SPAC

February 11, 2022

Credit: Eni Flickr - CC BY-NC 2.0
Eni is testing investor appetite for a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dedicated to energy transition projects as part of its own green drive, two sources said.

The Italian energy group is working with two or three other investors to set up and list the SPAC, which could raise more than 200 million euros ($229.32 million), one of the sources said.

Eni will have a minority stake in the vehicle, the source said, without providing further detail.

Eni declined to comment.

A SPAC is a shell company that raises money in an initial public offering to merge with a privately held company, which then becomes publicly traded as a result.

Eni, which last year raised its climate ambitions with a pledge to be carbon neutral by 2050, is investing heavily in clean businesses as it pivots away from oil and gas. ($1 = 0.8721 euros) 

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Renewables Industry News Renewable Energy Energy Activity

