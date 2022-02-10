Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Thailand Deploys Ships to Contain Second Oil Leak Off East Coast

February 10, 2022

Ships were deployed in Thailand on Thursday to contain a fresh oil spill off its eastern coast, authorities said, two weeks after an undersea pipeline leak in the same area damaged coastal communities and marine life.

The pipeline, owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company (SPRC), sprang a leak on Jan. 26 and spewed an estimated 47,100 to 55,000 litres (12,443 to 14,529 gallons) of oil into the sea.

It was patched up within a day but not before it damaged a beach area in Rayong province and threatened corals in the shallow waters.

The same pipeline on Thursday spilled a further 5,000 litres (1,321 gallons) of oil and the cause of the leak was being investigated, said Attapon Charoenchansa, director-general of the pollution control department told reporters.

Deputy governor of Rayong province, Pirun Hemmarak, said the latest spill was unlikely to reach the shoreline under current tide conditions.

SPRC said it was working with authorities to contain the spill.

The eastern coast is home to several beach destinations popular with foreign tourists. The spill comes as Thailand sees a steady increase in visitors following the recent easing of its tight entry restrictions and quarantine. 

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Homepage photo ©Thai Navy

Oil Spill Recovery Asia Oil Spill Activity Industry News Offshore Energy

Related Offshore News

©Ultra Deep Solutions

Mermaid Charters Van Gogh Diving Support Construction...
©Eneti

ABB Secures $27M Order to Equip Eneti's WTIV Duo


Trending Offshore News

(Map by Equinor)

TotalEnergies Withdraws from North Platte Deepwater...
Gulf of Mexico
©namning/AdobeStock

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?
Insights

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Ørsted Completed Sale of Borkum Riffgrund 3 OWF Stake to Glennmont

Ørsted Completed Sale of Borkum Riffgrund 3 OWF Stake to Glennmont

Eni Wraps Acquisition of 20% in 1.2 GW Dogger Bank C Offshore Wind Farm

Eni Wraps Acquisition of 20% in 1.2 GW Dogger Bank C Offshore Wind Farm

High Speed Offshore Service Crafts in UK Now Allowed to Carry Up to 60 Workers

High Speed Offshore Service Crafts in UK Now Allowed to Carry Up to 60 Workers

Thailand Deploys Ships to Contain Second Oil Leak Off East Coast

Thailand Deploys Ships to Contain Second Oil Leak Off East Coast

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine