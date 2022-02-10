Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Viking Supply Ships CFO to Resign

February 10, 2022

A Viking Supply Ships vessel - © Peter Ward/MarineTraffic.com
A Viking Supply Ships vessel - © Peter Ward/MarineTraffic.com

Swedish company Viking Supply Ships said Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer Morten G. Aggvin would step down.

He has informed the offshore vessel operator that he will resign from his position to pursue challenges outside Viking Supply Ships.

"He will remain in the position until March 1, 2022. The company has initiated a recruitment process to identify Mr. Aggvin’s successor," Viking Supply Ships said.

Morten G. Aggvin has been employed in Viking Supply Ships A/S since 2012. He has previous experience from several positions within finance and analysis, and holds a Siviløkonom degree from the University of Agder.

Viking Supply Ships specializes in the provision of offshore support and ice-breaking services, with activities primarily in Arctic and subarctic areas. 

The company earlier this week said it had secured a seasonal contract with "a major construction company" for its four anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, in a harsh environment region in the summer of 2022 and 2023, with an option to extend operation for 2024.

The contract covers 240 fixed days and up to 660 optional days. The estimated contract value for the fixed days, including mobilization and demobilization fees, is 18.5 million euros.Morten G. Aggvin - ©Viking Supply Ships

People & Companies Vessels Activity Industry News Offshore Energy

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - one of HOS vessels ©Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Buys Hi-Spec OSV Trio from MARAD
Europe’s first commercial 10 MW turbine was installed in December 2021 at Scotland’s Seagreen offshore wind farm by Cadeler’s Wind Osprey.©SSE Renewables

Demand for Vessels Capable of Installing Giant Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

(Map by Equinor)

TotalEnergies Withdraws from North Platte Deepwater...
Gulf of Mexico
©namning/AdobeStock

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?
Insights

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Ørsted Completed Sale of Borkum Riffgrund 3 OWF Stake to Glennmont

Ørsted Completed Sale of Borkum Riffgrund 3 OWF Stake to Glennmont

Eni Wraps Acquisition of 20% in 1.2 GW Dogger Bank C Offshore Wind Farm

Eni Wraps Acquisition of 20% in 1.2 GW Dogger Bank C Offshore Wind Farm

High Speed Offshore Service Crafts in UK Now Allowed to Carry Up to 60 Workers

High Speed Offshore Service Crafts in UK Now Allowed to Carry Up to 60 Workers

Thailand Deploys Ships to Contain Second Oil Leak Off East Coast

Thailand Deploys Ships to Contain Second Oil Leak Off East Coast

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine