Viking Supply Ships CFO to Resign

Swedish company Viking Supply Ships said Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer Morten G. Aggvin would step down.

He has informed the offshore vessel operator that he will resign from his position to pursue challenges outside Viking Supply Ships.

"He will remain in the position until March 1, 2022. The company has initiated a recruitment process to identify Mr. Aggvin’s successor," Viking Supply Ships said.

Morten G. Aggvin has been employed in Viking Supply Ships A/S since 2012. He has previous experience from several positions within finance and analysis, and holds a Siviløkonom degree from the University of Agder.

Viking Supply Ships specializes in the provision of offshore support and ice-breaking services, with activities primarily in Arctic and subarctic areas.

The company earlier this week said it had secured a seasonal contract with "a major construction company" for its four anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, in a harsh environment region in the summer of 2022 and 2023, with an option to extend operation for 2024.

The contract covers 240 fixed days and up to 660 optional days. The estimated contract value for the fixed days, including mobilization and demobilization fees, is 18.5 million euros. Morten G. Aggvin - ©Viking Supply Ships