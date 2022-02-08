Viking Supply Ships Wins Work for Four AHTS Vessels

Offshore vessel operator Viking Supply Ships said Tuesday it had secured a seasonal contract with "a major construction company" for its four anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels of 1A and 1A Super ice classes.

"The vessels will assist in a major industrial project in a harsh environment region in the summer of 2022 and 2023, with an option to extend operation for 2024," the company said, without sharing details on the location of the project.

The contract covers 240 fixed days and up to 660 optional days. The estimated contract value for the fixed days, including mobilization and demobilization fees, is 18.5 million euros.

Viking Supply Ships owns four AHTS vessels. These are Loke Viking (Lay-up), Magne Viking (in-house), Brage Viking (Lay-up), and Njord Viking, which is set to start a two-week spot gig for Apache this week, assisting with the Ocean Patriot drilling rig in the North Sea, per Viking Supply Ships website data. The vessel is currently in the port of Montrose in the UK.

The company also owns two platform supply vessels Coey Viking and Cooper Viking.