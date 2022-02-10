Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TotalEnergies Swings Back to Profit

February 10, 2022

Credit: HJBC/AdobeStock
Credit: HJBC/AdobeStock

TotalEnergies swung back to profit in 2021 thanks to higher hydrocarbons prices, it said on Thursday, with net income of $16 billion and adjusted net income of $18.1 billion, the highest since record years in 2007 and 2008.

The French oil major said it would buy back $2 billion of shares in the first half of 2022. It also announced a total dividend per share of 2.64 euros for 2021. In 2022, there will be an increase in the interim dividends of 5%.

The company said net investments should reach $14-15 billion in 2022, including $3.5 billion in renewables and electricity - key areas that have been targeted for growth.

TotalEnergies said it planned to have 16 gigawatts (GW) of renewable gross capacity in operation by year-end.

The final quarter of 2021 was "exceptional," CEO Patrick Pouyanne told reporters, saying it was the strongest on record.

"In the fourth quarter, oil prices continued to rise, up 9% compared to the previous quarter, while gas prices in Europe and Asia, driven by increasing demand, hit all-time highs ... and sent European power prices to record levels," he said in a statement.

Total had posted a $7.2 billion loss in 2020, hit by writedowns on assets as the pandemic hit fuel consumption.

Like its rivals, TotalEnergies has come under pressure from climate campaigners and some shareholders to speed up the shift from fossil fuels to cleaner sources of energy.

With rising energy prices pushing inflation up across Europe, the industry is also being urged to help ease the pain.

Pouyanne said on Wednesday the company would give a 100 euros voucher to help some of its lower-income customers deal with high energy bills. 

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Piotr Lipinski Writing by Ingrid Melander Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Mark Potter)

Finance Europe Activity Industry News Production Energy

Related Offshore News

Vår Energi's Goliat field in the Barents Sea / Credit: Var Energi

Vår Energi's Oslo IPO May Value It at $9B
Lundin Energy's platform in the North Sea, offshore Norway - File Photo: Lundin Energy

Lundin Energy Q4 Beats Forecast as Oil and Gas Prices Soar


Trending Offshore News

©namning/AdobeStock

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?
Insights

At Least Three Dead After Trinity Spirit FPSO Blast in...
FPSO

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

TotalEnergies Swings Back to Profit

TotalEnergies Swings Back to Profit

Aker BP to Drill More Exploration Wells in 2022

Aker BP to Drill More Exploration Wells in 2022

Japan's Inpex to Spend Up to $38B in Growth Areas Over 9 years

Japan's Inpex to Spend Up to $38B in Growth Areas Over 9 years

Magseis Fairfield Firms Up North Sea 4D Survey Gig

Magseis Fairfield Firms Up North Sea 4D Survey Gig

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine