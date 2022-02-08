Petrobras to Use Shearwater's Seismic Processing Software 'Reveal'

Shearwater GeoServices has signed "a significant" licensing contract for its Shearwater Reveal geophysical software with Petrobras. The agreement includes the provision of associated training and support services.

Under the agreement, Petrobras’ geophysical processing team will have access to a full range of geophysical processing tools, including time, depth, multicomponent, time-lapse 4D processing, and advanced imaging offered by the Shearwater Reveal software platform.

“We are pleased to see Petrobras joining a growing number of major energy companies licensing Shearwater Reveal for their geophysical processing work,” said Simon Telfer, Software, Processing and Imaging SVP at Shearwater. “It is a validation of the value-adding capabilities of the Reveal software and underlines the importance of high-quality geophysical data processing and imaging to the success of subsurface projects”.

Shearwater's Reveal seismic processing software provides processing and imaging for towed streamer, ocean-bottom and land seismic surveys from within a single user interface.

"Shearwater uses and develops Reveal for its processing and imaging services and collaborates with clients to advance technology in Reveal," the company said.

The software is licensed to energy companies, contractors, consultants and is used by academia for both teaching and research.