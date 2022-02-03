Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
UK Finance Minister: North Sea Oil and Gas Should Play Part in Energy Transition

February 3, 2022

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak - Credit: UK Government
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak - Credit: UK Government

The British government believes the North Sea oil and gas industry should play a role in the country's transition to net zero, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

"We believe in the future of the North Sea, we believe in the oil and gas industry, we believe in those 200,000 jobs that it supports and we want to make sure it plays an important part our of our transition to net zero," Sunak told parliament. 

(Reporting by William James and Kate Holton, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout)

UKCS Europe Activity Industry News Production Energy

