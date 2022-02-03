Scana's PSW, Schlumberger's Cameron Sign Riser License Deal in Norway

Scana's PSW Technology has signed an exclusive license agreement with global oil service provider Cameron, a subsidiary of Schlumberger company.

The agreement, which is the first in Norway for both Cameron and PSW, allows PSW to carry out recertifications of risers produced by Cameron in accordance with OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) standards.

This means that PSW will do everything from engineering to replacement of parts, assembly, welding and certification, and Cameron will treat PSW's Certificate of Compliance (COC) as OEM original.

The license agreement is exclusive to Norway, but also allows PSW to undertake recertification assignments for customers in the United Kingdom. The agreement has a firm period of one year, with additional options.

“The agreement represents an important stamp of approval and a competitive advantage for PSW. It enables our customers to reduce time spent on recertification, with the potential for inspections to be carried out offshore while all repair work is done by PSW's experts in our premises at Mongstad – a location close to the North Sea and Norway’s most important shipping base for this type of equipment. Furthermore, the agreement simplifies the recertification process by giving our customers one supplier to relate to from start to finish – instead of having several, which often is the case today,” Oddbjørn Haukøy, CCO of Scana ASA, explains.



According to Scana, PSW Technology is currently Norway’s largest within recertification and modification services to marine risers and has worked with Cameron since 2012. PSW Technology also has a partnership agreement with Schlumberger, owner of Cameron.

"To land the license agreement, the company has undergone a comprehensive revision. Everything we have of procedural work is now approved by Cameron, and today we work according to their systems and routines. This is a partnership we have earned, and we see the agreement as a strong recognition of the competence, facilities and procedures PSW has for engineering, assembly, machining, welding and testing,” Haukøy says.









