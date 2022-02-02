Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ørsted Expects Pickup in Wind Speeds to Lift Earnings

February 2, 2022

© Ørsted (File Photo)
© Ørsted (File Photo)

Renewable energy company Ørsted on Wednesday missed fourth-quarter operating profit expectations, but said it expected a boost in earnings as wind speeds should return to normal this year after an unusually calm 2021.

Ørsted's shares rose by as much as 6% at opening and were trading 1.7% higher at 0831 GMT.

Ørsted, which builds and operates wind farms, was hit last year by slower than usual winds during the first nine months, although wind speeds in the fourth quarter returned to normal for the period, it said on Wednesday.

For this year, it expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding new partnerships of 19-21 billion crowns, compared to the 15.8 billion crowns ($2.40 billion) it achieved last year and the 20 billion crowns expected by analysts.

Despite increased competition, including from oil majors, Ørstedsaid it had secured a quarter of the offshore wind capacity offered in auctions and tenders last year, equivalent to 4.5 gigawatts.

"This strongly solidifies our global leadership position and proves our ability to differentiate and compete in offshore wind despite increasing competition," Chief Executive Mads Nipper said in a statement.

BP last month hired an Ørsted executive to head a new offshore wind division.

Soaring power prices towards the end of last year had a limited impact on Ørsted's results, because profits from wind and solar generation are locked in through subsidy contracts and long-term power purchase agreements.

However, it saw a nearly four-fold increase in profits from its combined heat and power plants.

Ørsted also said the fourth quarter was boosted by the divestment of a stake in a Taiwanese wind farm Greater Changhua 1.

The Danish company said EBITDA, including new partnerships, was 8.25 billion crowns in the fourth quarter, up 65%, but below the 8.58 billion crowns expected by analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

Ørsted proposed a dividend payout for 2021 of 12.5 crowns per share, or 5.3 billion crowns in total. 

($1 = 6.5979 Danish crowns) 

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely, Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)

Renewables Activity Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Energy

Related Offshore News

For illustration - Van Oord's Aeolus vessel ©Van Oord

Van Oord Uses iXblue's Subsea Positioning Solution for...
Illustration - ©Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Finland Grants First Research Permits for Offshore Wind...


Trending Offshore News

Screenshot from the Dutch Coast Guard's video

Drifting Ship Hits Tennet's Beta Platform Jacket
Maritime Safety
McDermott CEO Michael McKelvy ©McDermott International

McDermott Names McKelvy New CEO
People & Companies

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Ørsted Expects Pickup in Wind Speeds to Lift Earnings

Ørsted Expects Pickup in Wind Speeds to Lift Earnings

Golden Energy Offshore Signs Up for Inmarsat's Fleet LTE

Golden Energy Offshore Signs Up for Inmarsat's Fleet LTE

Equinor's Ginny Exploration Well Comes Up Dry

Equinor's Ginny Exploration Well Comes Up Dry

Harbour Energy's CEO Europe to Step Down

Harbour Energy's CEO Europe to Step Down

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine