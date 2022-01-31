Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron Reviewing Court Decision that Blocked Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale

January 31, 2022

Illustration only - A Chevron platform in the Gulf of Mexico - File Photo - Credit: Chevron
Illustration only - A Chevron platform in the Gulf of Mexico - File Photo - Credit: Chevron

Chevron Corp is reviewing a federal judge decision that invalidated the results of an oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico [last] Thursday, saying the Biden administration failed to properly account for the auction's climate change impact. 

"We're disappointed because these lease sales have been conducted successfully in the Gulf of Mexico for decades now," chief executive officer Michael Wirth said on Friday on an analyst call following the company's fourth quarter financial results. 

Chevron is one of the largest leaseholders in the Gulf of Mexico, with more than 240 licenses. 

The decision has cast uncertainty over the future of the U.S. federal offshore drilling program, which has been a big source of public revenue for decades but also drawn the ire of activists concerned about its impact on the environment and contribution to global warming. 

Chevron's Gulf of Mexico assets contribute to the energy security of the U.S., Wirth said. He declined to comment further on the company's legal response. 

"Frankly, (those are) some of the lowest carbon intensity barrels that we produce," the CEO said. 

"So we hope this is resolved in a manner that allows continued development and investment in the United States energy economy." 

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

North America Gulf of Mexico Regulations Production Activity Industry News Energy

Related Offshore News

A drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit:flyingrussian/AdobeStock

U.S. Judge Annuls Gulf of Mexico Oil Auction Over Climate...
© Petronas

Malaysia Bid Round 2022: Petronas Offers Exploration...


Trending Offshore News

Saipem 7000 crane vessel (File photo: Saipem)

Saipem Issues Profit Warning as Costs and Pandemic Hit...
Finance
Shell is using the Valaris DS 10 drillship for operations in Namibia - Image Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Reuters: Shell Makes 'Significant' Oil and Gas Discovery...
Discoveries

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

US Unveils $1.15 Billion for Abandoned Oil and Gas Well Clean-up

US Unveils $1.15 Billion for Abandoned Oil and Gas Well Clean-up

Offshore Wind: Edda Wind Orders Three Commissioning Service Operation Vessels

Offshore Wind: Edda Wind Orders Three Commissioning Service Operation Vessels

BASF Presses for Wintershall Dea IPO in Dispute with Co-owner

BASF Presses for Wintershall Dea IPO in Dispute with Co-owner

Aker BP, Equinor Get Drilling Permits for North Sea Wildcats

Aker BP, Equinor Get Drilling Permits for North Sea Wildcats

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine