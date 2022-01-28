Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
EnQuest Taps Uzma for Offshore Well Work in Malaysia

January 28, 2022

Seligi field in Malaysia © Enquest
Oil company EnQuest has awarded a contract to the Malaysian oilfield services company Uzma Engineering for the provision of a hydraulic workover unit for EnQuest's 2022 workover program in Malaysia.

Uzma's work scope includes integrated hydraulic workover unit services for EnQuest’s workover recompletion and well abandonment campaign at offshore Peninsular Malaysia.

The campaign will cover up to three platforms and up to twelve wells operated by EnQuest.  Work is expected to start in March 2022 and be completed in October 2022.

The value of the contract is approximately  RM30 million (~$7,14 million).

Per information on EnQuest's website, the UK-based company in Malaysia operates 2 production licenses, has 14 offshore production platforms. 

The company's Malaysian operations include its PM8 Extension Production Sharing Contract, consisting of the PM8 and Seligi Fields and the Block PM409 Production Sharing Contract.

EnQuest's Malaysia production in 1H 2021 was 4809 barrels of oil equivalent per day. 

The biggest portion of EnQuest's production comes from its UK North Sea field. Its UK production in 1H 2021 was 41041 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

