Friede and Goldman's WTIV Integrated Feeder Barge Gets ABS AiP

January 26, 2022

Credit: F&G
Credit: F&G

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has granted its Approval in Principle (AIP) to a coordinated design for a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) in conjunction with the BargeRack feeder barge system by Friede and Goldman (F&G).

The design enables the Jones Act-compliant barge in a lifting system that F&G says reduces motion and increases the window of operational time. The design was reviewed in accordance with the ABS 2017 Guidance Notes on Review and Approval of Novel Concepts, ABS said Wednesday.

Greg Lennon, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Wind said: "To achieve the scale of U.S. offshore wind market by 2030, the industry will be reliant on the delivery of the variety of vessels that will be needed to install and maintain the turbines, while navigating various port constraints. ABS has been at the forefront of supporting this process, facilitating a succession of vessel developments that will prove critical to the future of this industry. This design from F&G is the latest where we are proud to be able to assist with our extensive knowledge of U.S. regulations and our deep involvement with the entire offshore wind supply chain here in the U.S.

“F&G has developed a superior feeder vessel solution.  Typical feeder solutions are inherently risky due to feeder vessel motions with the impact on equipment transfer. We’ve solved this problem by completely eliminating the feeder vessel motion, as well as reducing the feeder vessel cost by an order of magnitude compared to other feeder vessels,” said Robert Clague, Vice President of Engineering at F&G.

F&G first revealed the BargeRack concept for offshore wind in June 2021. Read more here.


North America Vessels Activity Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Offshore Energy

