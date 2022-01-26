Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Santos Hires Shearwater for Seismic Surveys Off W. Australia

January 26, 2022

Credit: Shearwater (Image Cropped)
Marine seismic survey services contractor Shearwater GeoServices has secured contracts for two multicomponent surveys offshore Western Australia with the oil and gas company Santos.

The two-month program covers the Keraudren North Extension with an area of approximately 680 sqkm in the Bedout Basin, and the Petrel Sub-Basin 3D  survey of approximately 1,100 sqkm. 

Shearwater will use the Geo Coral vessel to acquire data on both projects using a multicomponent streamer system starting in February 2022.

Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater said:"Shearwater has a strong established relationship with Santos and we look forward  to supporting their operations with high quality geophysical data  captured by our industry leading multicomponent streamer equipped vessel. 

No financial details were shared.

Geoscience Australia/NZ Subsea Seismic Activity Industry News Energy

