Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil's Enauta May Sell Stake in Atlanta Offshore Field

January 26, 2022

Teekay Petrojarl I has served as an early production system at the Atlanta Field / Credit: Teekay (File Photo)
Teekay Petrojarl I has served as an early production system at the Atlanta Field / Credit: Teekay (File Photo)

Brazilian oil firm Enauta has cut investment in the Santos basin's Atlanta field, as it decides whether to involve new partners in the asset, the company's president, Décio Oddone, told Reuters.

After a review of the project's concept, based on lessons learned, the company estimates investments of between $500 million to $600 million, compared with original estimates of $800 million to $1 billion. The lower range takes into account the need for fewer wells, amongst other issues, Oddone said late on Monday.

The final investment estimate will depend on the conclusion of the contracting of equipment and suppliers for the project.

Enauta's main oil production asset in December produced about 13 thousand barrels of oil per day (bpd). The asset has three wells and a fourth is planned for later this year.

Enauta is seeking a partner for Atlanta, which is in the binding phase of negotiation.

Oddone avoided giving details, but said there is a "short list" of companies that could get involved in the project, and the decision of whether to sell a stake will be made in the first quarter. 

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Carolina Pulice; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Floating Production South America Production Activity Energy

Related Offshore News

Teekay Petrojarl I has served as an early production system at the Atlanta Field / Credit: Teekay (File Photo)

Petrojarl I FPSO Extends Stay at Enauta's Atlanta Field,...
Energean Power- Credit: Energean

Energean Expects First Gas from Karish Offshore Field by...


Trending Offshore News

Shell is using the Valaris DS 10 drillship for operations in Namibia - Image Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Reuters: Shell Makes 'Significant' Oil and Gas Discovery...
Discoveries
Eric Briar, Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) chief executive officer, and Toby Mead, MRE chief operating officer, look forward to growth as part of the OEG Offshore group at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in front HMS Warrior.- Credit: Manor Renewable Energy

OEG Offshore Buys Manor Renewable Energy
Mergers & Acquisitions

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Westwood: Offshore Drilling Market Bounces Back

Westwood: Offshore Drilling Market Bounces Back

Tullow Oil Sees 2021 Free Cashflow at $250M

Tullow Oil Sees 2021 Free Cashflow at $250M

Brazil's Petrobras, India's ONGC Set to Develop Budião Gas Field

Brazil's Petrobras, India's ONGC Set to Develop Budião Gas Field

Subsea Battery Developer EC-OG Changes Name

Subsea Battery Developer EC-OG Changes Name

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine