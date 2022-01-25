Salzgitter's 'Low-CO2' Steel for Ørsted's Offshore Wind Farms

German steelmaker Salzgitter and Danish offshore wind farm developer Ørsted have entered a strategic 'circularity' partnership to establish closed value chains in their business relationship.

Salzgitter said Tuesday the partnership will include the supply of offshore wind power, the use of sustainably produced hydrogen, as well as the production of low-CO 2 steel and its use in the components for Ørsted's offshore wind farms.

There are also plans to return scrap from decommissioned wind turbines to the steel production process.

Gunnar Groebler, CEO of Salzgitter AG: “The social will to achieve climate neutrality is our incentive for the rapid further development of the Group with a focus on circularity, the principle of low-CO 2 and resource-saving closed value chains. We will firmly anchor this in our cooperation. Together we want to give the necessary impetus for change and drive it forward successfully. The partnership with Ørsted is an important element in forming our partner network. Together with Ørsted we show that circularity can become reality on an industrial scale.”.

Martin Neubert, Executive Vice President at Ørsted says: “We have set ourselves the goal of achieving our own carbon neutrality by 2025, making us the first major energy company to achieve net-zero emissions. With our indirect CO 2 emissions, this should be achieved by 2040. As a green electricity supplier and at the same time a large customer of steel, we see the partnership with Salzgitter AG as an exceptional opportunity to get one step closer to this goal. A circularity partnership like the one we are striving for will point the way for the decarbonization of German industry. And offshore wind power is one of the most important levers to achieve this”.



