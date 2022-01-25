Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Búzios 6: TechnipFMC Nets 'Large' Subsea Deal with Petrobras

January 25, 2022

Credit: Dennis/AdobeStock
Credit: Dennis/AdobeStock

Oilfield services giant TechnipFMC has said it has secured a contract with Petrobras to build and install subsea equipment at Búzios 6 field (module 7), a greenfield development in the pre-salt area.

TechnipFMC said the contract was a large one. For TechnipFMC, a “large” contract is between $500 million and $1 billion.

The contract covers flexible and rigid pipe, umbilicals, pipeline end terminals, rigid jumpers, umbilical termination assemblies and a mooring system.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "We are excited to announce this award, which demonstrates the continuing strength of the subsea market in Brazil and our collaborative relationship with Petrobras. We used our deep understanding of the client’s needs to arrive at technological solutions developed specifically for the Búzios 6 field.”

The flexible pipe, umbilical, and subsea structures, as well as some of the rigid pipe, will be manufactured in Brazil.

Offshore Energy Subsea Pipelines Activity Industry News Energy

Related Offshore News

A PGS seismic vessel. Credit: PGS

Decarbonization: Seismic Surveyor PGS Nets Another CO2...
Credit: Fugro

Denmark’s Energy Islands: Fugro Wins Cable Route Survey...

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Hess Corp Sees Higher Capital Spending, Output in 2022. Focus on Guyana and Bakken

Hess Corp Sees Higher Capital Spending, Output in 2022. Focus on Guyana and Bakken

Salzgitter's 'Low-CO2' Steel for Ørsted's Offshore Wind Farms

Salzgitter's 'Low-CO2' Steel for Ørsted's Offshore Wind Farms

Nord Stream 2 - Russian Gas Pipeline's Long Wait for Approval

Nord Stream 2 - Russian Gas Pipeline's Long Wait for Approval

BBRG to Supply Mooring Lines for Gazelle Wind Power's Floating Wind Platform

BBRG to Supply Mooring Lines for Gazelle Wind Power's Floating Wind Platform

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine