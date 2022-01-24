SailPlan Helps Harvey Gulf Cut Offshore Vessel Emissions

U.S. offshore vessel operator Harvey Gulf International Marine has signed an agreement with SailPlan, the maritime cleantech company that reduces ship emissions, to add SailPlan to its fleet.

SailPlan is an emissions monitoring and optimization platform that combines the real-time engine, fuel, and navigational data from vessels with the weather, mapping, infrastructure, and traffic data to benchmark, optimize, and report fleet emissions.

According to Sailplan, Harvey Gulf has already seen quantifiable emissions reductions beginning with the Harvey Power, a 310-foot Platform Supply Vessel.

"The addition of SailPlan makes the Harvey Power the first Platform Supply Vessel in North America to be equipped with a real-time emissions optimization capability," the company said.

The Harvey Power is designed to run on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), electric battery power, and ultra-low sulfur diesel.

SailPlan says its solution helps vessel operators benchmark, optimize, and report greenhouse gas emissions from vessels in real-time, saving fuel, reducing emissions, and enabling provable NetZero operations.

"SailPlan will help Harvey Gulf benchmark its emissions in all three operating modes using real-world data while optimizing engine load to reduce fuel consumption and reduce emissions. With operations in the U.S. and Mexico, Harvey Gulf will begin the program by modernizing its LNG fleet with SailPlan," the company said.

"SailPlan is a groundbreaking innovation in sustainable vessel operations," said Shane Guidry, Chief Executive Officer of Harvey Gulf. "Our goal is to become a world-leading sustainable operator, and SailPlan's technology allows us to accurately measure and reduce our fleet's emissions. We're able to provide the real-time metrics to our charterers that demonstrate our ability to affordably run Net-Zero operations."



