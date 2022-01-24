Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Halliburton Doubles Quarterly Profit, Raises Dividend as Oil Rebounds

January 24, 2022

File Photo: Halliburton
File Photo: Halliburton

Halliburton Co's fourth-quarter adjusted profit doubled from a year earlier, it said on Monday, beating analysts' forecasts and prompting the oilfield services company to lift its dividend following a rebound in crude and natural gas prices.

U.S. oil prices rose more than 50% last year and have made a strong start to 2022, hovering around $85 a barrel, thanks to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and supply cuts by producer group OPEC.

That has encouraged producers to ramp up drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising 68% year-over-year to 586 at the end of the fourth quarter, according to Baker Hughes data.

"I expect the macro industry environment to remain supportive and the international and North America markets to continue their simultaneous growth," Halliburton Chief Executive Jeff Miller said in a statement. The company's completions and production unit saw solid-teen margins for the quarter, he said.

Halliburton said it would boost its dividend to 12 cents, payable on March 23, up from a 4.5 cents dividend previously.

Shares in the Houston, Texas-based company were up about 1.7% in early trading to $28 each. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down slightly at $84.94 a barrel.

Halliburton's fourth-quarter adjusted net income totaled $320 million, or 36 cents per share, topping Wall Street estimates of 34 cents a share, according to Refinitiv IBES. Adjusted net income was $160 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue of $4.3 billion also beat analysts expectations of $4.1 billion.

Rivals Schlumberger and Baker Hughes topped market expectations for fourth-quarter earnings last week.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Susan Fenton)

North America Oilfield Services People & Companies People Activity Industry News Energy

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Credit: Lukas Z/AdobeStock

Schlumberger Profit Rises as Higher Oil Prices Drive...
Credit:Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock

Exxon Pledges Net-zero Carbon Emissions from Operations by...


Trending Offshore News

© Alexandr Blinov / Adobe Stock

Royal Dutch No More: Shell Officially Changes Name
Industry News
Credit: Vladislav Pantyukhin/MarineTraffic.com

Bumi Armada to Sell Three Ice-class Vessels to Lukoil for...
Caspian Sea

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Kuwait's KUFPEC Makes First Operated Offshore Discovery in Indonesia

Kuwait's KUFPEC Makes First Operated Offshore Discovery in Indonesia

SailPlan Helps Harvey Gulf Cut Offshore Vessel Emissions

SailPlan Helps Harvey Gulf Cut Offshore Vessel Emissions

Ex-NYSERDA Principal Engineer Joins Floating Wind Specialist Hexicon

Ex-NYSERDA Principal Engineer Joins Floating Wind Specialist Hexicon

Halliburton Doubles Quarterly Profit, Raises Dividend as Oil Rebounds

Halliburton Doubles Quarterly Profit, Raises Dividend as Oil Rebounds

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine