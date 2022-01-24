Blue Petra Orders Fast Crew Boat from Strategic Marine

Strategic Marine, a Singapore-based shipbuilder, has received an order for the construction of a 40-meter Fast Crew Boat from Blue Petra Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Great Ocean Supply & Services, based in Malaysia.

Great Ocean is a licensed Petronas contractor and a preferred supplier to the Malaysian oil and gas industry, and the vessel’s delivery is scheduled for the 3rd quarter of 2022, Strategic Marine said.

The new vessel will feature a remote-controlled water monitor with a capacity of 1200m³/hr, making it equipped to carry out external fire-fighting roles and safety standby duties.

The vessel will be equipped with three Caterpillar C32 engines driving fixed pitch propellers. According to the shipbuilder, the station-keeping and maneuvering capability will be enhanced by a tunnel thruster installed at the bow.

Internally, Strategic Marine said, the vessel will feature a large galley and mess areas with dry store catering for a large crew with extended operational endurance. The passenger saloon will offer 80 reclining seats arranged with either single or twin seats in each row to provide additional space and privacy.

The aft deck will have a clear area of 120m² with a deck strength of 2t/m². The vessel cargo fuel capacity will be 70m³ and cargo freshwater capacity is 30m³ allowing for extended endurance operations at sea.





