Vår Energi to List on Oslo Børs

January 24, 2022

Vår Energi's Goliat field in the Barents Sea / Credit: Var Energi
Eni and Point Resources Holding, owning respectively of 69.85% and 30.15% of the Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi AS, said Monday they planned to launch an initial public offering for Vår Energi and for the company to apply for a listing on Oslo Børs (the “IPO”). 

The IPO will provide access to the Norwegian and international capital markets, allow the company to diversify its ownership structure and create a strong long-term shareholder base, Eni said.

"The operation is part of Eni's strategy of enhancing its assets in order to free up new resources to be allocated to accelerate the energy transition strategy. Eni will continue to retain a majority stake in the Company while preserving equity accounting. Eni and HitecVision are committed to strengthening Vår Energi's position as a leading player on the NCS. The IPO is expected to consist of a public offering in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, and a private placement to certain institutional investors internationally," Eni added.

Vår Energi is an offshore oil and gas exploration and production company, formed in 2018 through the merger of Eni Norge and Point Resources, and is the largest pure-play Norwegian Continental Shelf independent, with an average net production for the three months ended September 30 2021 of 247,000 boepd and Net 2P reserves as of September 30, 2021 estimated at 1,144 MMboe.

