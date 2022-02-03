O&G Saturation Divers Complete Cross-Atlantic Row

A group of four saturation divers from the U.K. recently rowed across the Atlantic Ocean to tackle a challenge of lifetime while raising money for a local cancer charity.

Chris Ayres, Lewis Locke, James Piper and Andy Taw—all employed by Helix Energy Solutions Group as deep sea saturation divers—took part in ‘The 2021 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge’, which saw the four men row 3,000 miles from La Gomera, the Canary Islands, to Antigua in The Caribbean to raise money for Wessex Cancer Trust.

The team, which calls itself The Bubbleheads, said the initial idea to take on the challenge came when three of the men witnessed the arrival of the winning boat on a trip to Antigua in 2018.

"Stood shoreside, the three friends all agreed it was a challenge worth doing but they were all naturally hesitant; this is a challenge that would once again take them away from their friends and families when they already spend so much time away for work," The Bubbleheads wrote on their website.

"The pivotal decision-making moment came when team member James told the crew how he wanted to find a way to raise money for Wessex Cancer Trust. The charity provided him and his family endless support over the last six years as his late wife, Nikki, courageously battled a rare form of cancer. Nikki sadly passed away on March 28, 2020."

On December 14, The Bubbleheads commenced their voyage in a 25-foot Rannoch R45 as one of 35 teams setting out to attempt the arduous crossing.

They reached the finish line on January 18 at 21:04 local time, having rowed the Atlantic Ocean in 37 days, 12 hours, and 45 minutes.

According to The Bubbleheads' Facebook page, the team has raised £23,000 for charity, including Wessex Cancer Trust and Royal British Legion.