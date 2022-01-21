Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Magseis Fairfield Wins North Sea, Gulf of Mexico OBN Gigs

January 21, 2022

File Image: Magseis Fairfield
File Image: Magseis Fairfield

Norwegian ocean bottom node seismic survey specialist Magseis Fairfield on Friday said it had secured work in the North Sea and in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The company had in December said that it had secured the award of a 4D Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for a repeat customer, with an option for an additional project.

Now, the client has exercised the optional project, which is scheduled to start in Q2 2022 and run for approximately two months. The survey will be conducted with Magseis Fairfield’s ZXPLR technology.

“We are pleased to provide our services to this repeat customer over one of their key assets in the deep-water Gulf of Mexico. This further strengthens our backlog for 2022, ” said Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield CEO.

North Sea

Earlier this month, Magseis Fairfield had said it had secured a conditional award of an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey for a repeat customer. 

In a statement on Friday, the company said: "We are pleased to announce that this conditional award has been converted into a signed contract. The survey is located in the North Sea and will be acquired by our Z700 crew, with an expected start-up late Q2,"

"We are pleased to have been awarded this project. The project will start after the crew returns from the ongoing operation in Asia,” said Hooijkaas.

The company did not reveal the names of the clients or the contract values.

