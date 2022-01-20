Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Baker Hughes Posts Q4 Profit as Higher Oil Prices Spur Drilling Demand

January 20, 2022

Baker Hughes logo - Credit:Игорь Головнёв/AdobeStock
Baker Hughes logo - Credit:Игорь Головнёв/AdobeStock

Baker Hughes Co on Thursday reported an adjusted quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, as producers took advantage of a rise in crude prices that fueled demand for oilfield service equipment.

Oil prices surged more than 50% last year on hopes of a global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and as OPEC+ cut supplies, even as coronavirus infections around the world continued to surge.

The higher crude prices encouraged U.S. producers to ramp up drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising to 586 at the end of the fourth quarter, compared with 348 at the close of the December quarter in 2020, according to Baker Hughes data.

"We believe the broader macro recovery should translate into rising energy demand for 2022 and relatively tight supplies for oil and natural gas, providing an attractive investment environment for our customers and a strong tailwind for many of our product companies," said Lorenzo Simonelli, the chief executive officer of Baker Hughes.

Adjusted net income stood at $224 million, or 25 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $50 million, or 7 cents per share, last year.


(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

North America Oilfield Services Drilling Engineering Production Activity Industry News

Related Offshore News

Credit: Kosmos Energy

U.S. Gulf of Mexico: 'Encouraging Result' at Winterfell-2...
Deepsea Nordkapp - Credit: Dag erik hareide/MarineTraffic

Aker BP to Drill Pilot Well at Hanz Field


Trending Offshore News

– Ewing Bank Block 826 Platform A - Credit: BSEE

BSEE: Multiple Factors Behind 2020 Gulf of Mexico Platform...
Gulf of Mexico

Transocean's Offshore Drilling Rig to Drill Carbon...
Offshore Energy

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Woodside to Hike Capital Spending as Its Advances Oil & Gas Projects in Australia, Senegal

Woodside to Hike Capital Spending as Its Advances Oil & Gas Projects in Australia, Senegal

Bumi Armada to Sell Three Ice-class Vessels to Lukoil for $44.5M

Bumi Armada to Sell Three Ice-class Vessels to Lukoil for $44.5M

Covid Outbreak Hits Enauta FPSO. Production Line Fixed, Output to Resume Next Week

Covid Outbreak Hits Enauta FPSO. Production Line Fixed, Output to Resume Next Week

BOA Offshore Tallies 150-day North Sea Charter for BOA Sub C Vessel

BOA Offshore Tallies 150-day North Sea Charter for BOA Sub C Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine