UAE Energy Minister: World Needs to Invest $3 trln-plus in Renewables in 10 years

January 18, 2022

Sultan al-Jaber (File image: ADNOC)
Sultan al-Jaber (File image: ADNOC)

The world needs to invest at least $3 trillion in renewable energy in the next 10 years, state news agency WAM quoted United Arab Emirates (UAE) Industry Minister Sultan al-Jaber as saying on Tuesday in Dubai.

The minister, who is also the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) chief executive, added that the UAE remains committed to providing reliable supplies of oil and gas with less carbon emissions.

The minister was attending a session at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Lilian Wagdy Editing by David Goodman )

Middle East Renewables

