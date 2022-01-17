Strategic Marine Delivers Crew Boat to Centus Marine

Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd recently handed over Centus Ten to Malaysian Offshore operator Centus Marine Sdn Bhd, marking the third fast crew boat handed over by Strategic Marine to Centus in the last 12 months and the 10th vessel overall.

Commenting on the vessel handover, Strategic Marine’s CEO Chan Eng Yew said, “Centus Marine’s continued relationship and support is a solid endorsement of our design, quality, our expertise and close partner-working with each of our customers, delivering above and beyond their expectations. We look forward to delivering more exceptional vessels for Centus in the future. This is the first vessel delivered by Strategic Marine in 2022 and there will be many more deliveries in the pipeline for the rest of this year.”

Paolo Moretti, CEO of RINA Services, said, “The Centus Ten is the latest of a series of technologically advanced vessels that Strategic Marine has been asked to deliver. This proves the recognition and trust that Centus Marine and the industry have in their competence. For RINA, to be part of this project as the classification society is an honor and an opportunity to respond to the evolving needs of the offshore sector with the most appropriate and advanced solutions.”

Both offshore support vessels have been developed and features new capabilities to meet Centus Marine’s detailed and specific operational requirements, with the vessel design directly influenced and enhanced by feedback from Centus, to deliver industry leading performance. The latest vessel, in common with its sister ship, has a range of bespoke features and additions such as dedicated bow loading, an enlarged wheelhouse and personnel cabins, all with the objective of providing the very best vessel safety and performance.

Centus Ten completed its sea trials at the end of the first week of January. Both vessels deliver an operational service speed of more than 30 knots and a top speed in excess of 31 knots in sea state 2 conditions, propelled by three Cummins KTA50 engines.

The vessel’s design incorporates Strategic Marine’s generation 3 hulls. The crew accommodation area features 12 berths in seven cabins while the main deck lounge can comfortably accommodate up to 100 personnel in business class recliner seats. The vessel also offers dedicated luggage racks, a large, incorporated deck storage and wide walkways to facilitate crew transfer in demanding offshore conditions.