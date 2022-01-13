Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway's Oil and Gas Output to Rise 9% by 2024

January 13, 2022

Credit: Arlid/AdobeStock
Credit: Arlid/AdobeStock

Norway's total petroleum output is expected to grow over the next three years as oil and gas output expand, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday.

The combined volume is expected to rise to 4.33 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2024, a rise of 9.1% from the preliminary 2021 reading of 3.97 million barrels, NPD forecasts showed.

Norway expects oil companies to submit "dozens" of new investment plans this year, up from eight in 2021, in order to take advantage of tax incentives introduced by parliament, leading to a jump in investment in the coming years.

"The investments contribute to continued high and profitable production towards 2030, at which point the current plans show that production will decline," the NPD said.

"The extent and speed of this decline will depend, among other things, on how much additional oil and gas the companies will discover in the years to come," it added. 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Production Europe Activity Industry News Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: Noreco

Sembcorp Marine Delivers Tyra West Wellhead, Riser...
File Image: SPE Offshore Europe

SPE Offshore Europe Postponed Due to Coronavirus


Trending Offshore News

Hornbeck Offshore to Acquire 10 Vessels from Edison...
North America
The Mariner A platform. (Photo: Michal Wachucik / Equinor ASA)

Equinor Warns of $1.8B Impairment Charge for UK North Sea...
UKCS

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Current News

Aker BP to Drill Pilot Well at Hanz Field

Aker BP to Drill Pilot Well at Hanz Field

SSE Renewables to Bid in 1.4GW Offshore Wind Tenders in the Netherlands

SSE Renewables to Bid in 1.4GW Offshore Wind Tenders in the Netherlands

Luxcara Buys Van Oord's Stake in 731.5MW Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Luxcara Buys Van Oord's Stake in 731.5MW Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Petrofac Bolsters Offshore Wind Capabilities with Senior Appointment

Petrofac Bolsters Offshore Wind Capabilities with Senior Appointment

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine