SBM Offshore's Lease & Operate MD to Become COO

Dutch FPSO leasing specialist SBM Offshore announced the proposed appointment of Øivind Tangen as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of its Management Board on Thursday. Tangen has 19 years of experience with SBM Offshore in engineering and operational roles, as well as in strategy and project execution.

He is currently a Managing Director of SBM Offshore, in charge of the company's Lease and Operate sector, which includes the FPSO fleet.

He holds an MSc in Naval Architecture from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and ENSTA, Paris, as well as a Master of Management and Economics of Energy and the Environment from ENI Corporate University.

Tangen’s proposed appointment to the Management Board will be submitted for approval at the General Meeting to be held on April 6, 2022 (AGM). Philippe Barril (currently COO) will be appointed Chief Transition Officer (CTO).

"The creation of a CTO role at the Management Board confirms the Company’s ambition to play a leading role in the energy transition. Human Resources, Legal & Compliance, Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) and some other corporate functions will report to the CTO," SBM Offshore said. Douglas Wood will continue as Chief Financial Officer. In the new set up of the Management Board, he will also assume responsibility for Communications in addition to Investor Relations.

Erik Lagendijk (1960, Chief Governance & Compliance Officer) has decided to step down from the Management Board after the AGM.

Bruno Chabas, CEO, said: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Øivind to the Management Board. His nomination marks the quality of our pool of talent. Øivind has demonstrated his leadership over many years at SBM Offshore. By adding Øivind to the Management Board and with Philippe and Douglas taking a broader role as well, SBM Offshore is well-positioned to deliver results in both our traditional business and strengthen our position in New Energies. I would like to thank Erik for his considerable contribution to SBM Offshore and in leading our commitment to do business with integrity.”

Erik Lagendijk said: “It is extremely satisfying to see that the Company has overcome its past issues and is now well-positioned for the future. After 7 years on the Management Board, I welcome the change and the opportunity to hand over to the next generation.”