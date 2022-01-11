Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Heerema Marine Contractors to Remove DNO's Ketch and Schooner Offshore Platforms

January 11, 2022

Ketch installation in 1990s - Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Dutch offshore installation and decommissioning services company Heerema Marine Contractors has won a contract to decommission DNO's Ketch and Schooner platforms in the UK Southern North Sea.

Heerema Marine Contractors is responsible for the integrated engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal (EPRD) of the platforms.

The Ketch and Schooner platforms were installed in the North Sea by Heerema in the 1990s. Both platforms are tied-back to the Murdoch complex, which will also be removed by Heerema Marine Contractors. The Schooner and Ketch fields ceased production in August 2018.

The Ketch platform is located in a water depth of 54m, and the Schooner platform is located at 71m of water depth. After removal, both structures will be responsibly disposed of and will be reused or recycled up to 97%, Heerema said.

Michel Hendriks, Heerema’s Decommissioning Director, said: ‘Heerema is proud to be the contractor of choice for the decommissioning of the Ketch and Schooner platforms. The EPRD award is the result of our ambition to remove offshore structures of all sizes in a safe and sustainable manner. We are especially pleased to contribute to the circularity of the project by being the installation and removal contractor, which is in line with our own sustainable circular ambitions.'

Offshore Engineer reached out to Heerema Marine Contractors, seeking info on the project timeline and on which vessel would be used. An HMC spokesperson said they didn't have the "approval to share any more info about the project at the moment."

