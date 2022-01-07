Petronas Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Malaysia

Petronas announced a new gas discovery off the coast of Malaysia.

The Malaysian company said Friday that its Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) subsidiary found gas at the Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well of Block SK411, located in the shallow waters of Balingian Province about 170 kilometers northwest of Sarawak. The Hadrah-1 well was drilled to a total depth of 1,850 meters in November 2021 and encountered gas within an approximately 200-meter thick sequence of high-quality sandstone and carbonate reservoirs.

Petronas vice president of exploration, upstream, Emeliana Rice-Oxley said, “The gas discovery in the Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well by PCSB further proves the promising prospectivity in the underexplored Cycle I, II & III plays within the Balingian province.

“The excellent quality of reservoirs encountered augurs the remaining potential in the surrounding areas, with PCSB well positioned to pursue the untapped similar plays in Blocks SK411 and SK306. We look forward to delivering more natural gas, the cleanest fossil fuel, safely and reliably to the market.”

PCSB is the operator of the block, with 90% participating interest in its production sharing contract. The remaining 10% is held by E&P Malaysia Venture Sdn Bhd.

Hadrah-1 is Petronas’ third gas discovery in this province in 2021, after Sirung-1 and Kulintang-1 in March and May respectively. In 2019, oil and gas were also discovered within the same play at the D18 field.