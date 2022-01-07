Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Greenlights $7B Shares Buyback 'At Pace' Despite LNG Woes

January 7, 2022

Copyright iQoncept/AdobeStock
Copyright iQoncept/AdobeStock

Royal Dutch Shell said it will pursue "at pace" a $7 billion share buyback largely funded from the sale of its U.S. shale business as it faces liquefied natural gas (LNG) outages and slower fuel sales due to the economic hit from Omicron.

Shares in Shell, the world's largest trader of LNG, were down 0.32% on Friday after a trading update ahead of its quarterly results on Feb. 3. This compared with a 0.12% rise in the broader European energy index.

Shell said that its production and liquefaction volumes were impacted in the fourth quarter by unplanned maintenance, mainly in Australia, where its giant Prelude floating LNG vessel was hit by a power outage.

LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be between 7.7 and 8.3 million tonnes, well below a peak of 9.2 million tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2019, Shell said.

Shell's LNG trading results in the fourth quarter of 2021 are, however, set to be "significantly higher" compared to the third quarter.
Natural gas and electricity prices around the world have soared since the middle of last year on tight gas supplies and higher demand as economies rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shell will later this month move its head office from The Hague to London, scrap its dual share structure and change its name to Shell Plc as part of a plan to simplify its structure and shift its tax residence from the Netherlands.

Last year Shell sold its Permian Basin shale oil assets to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash, an exit from the largest U.S. oilfield as it shifted its focus to a clean energy transition. It said it would return $7 billion of the proceeds to shareholders on top of 20% to 30% of cashflow from operations.

"The remaining $5.5 billion of proceeds from the Permian divestment will be distributed in the form of share buybacks at pace," it said.


(Reuters reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)

Finance People & Company News LNG Industry News

Related Offshore News

© Stringer Image / Adobe Stock

Exxon Q4 Earnings Poised to Exceed Pre-pandemic Level
© bomboman / Adobe Stock

Borr Drilling Defers $1.4 Billion of Debt Maturities and...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - Credit: nikkytok - AdobeStock

2021: The Year The Offshore Rig Market Turned The Corner?
Drilling Rigs
Photo: SCM

Sembcorp Marine Delivers Vito Floater to Shell
Gulf of Mexico

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Current News

Shell Greenlights $7B Shares Buyback 'At Pace' Despite LNG Woes

Shell Greenlights $7B Shares Buyback 'At Pace' Despite LNG Woes

Equinor Finds New Oil Near North Sea Fram Field

Equinor Finds New Oil Near North Sea Fram Field

Eni Extends BW Offshore's Abo FPSO

Eni Extends BW Offshore's Abo FPSO

Saipem Hires 'Edda Fides' Flotel for Senegal/Mauritania Gig

Saipem Hires 'Edda Fides' Flotel for Senegal/Mauritania Gig

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine