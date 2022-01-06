EnVen Books Transocean's Ultra-deepwater Drillship

U.S. Gulf of Mexico-focused oil and gas company EnVen Energy has awarded a drilling contract to Transocean for the Discoverer Inspiration ultra-deepwater drillship.

EnVen has committed to one firm well with options for two additional wells and expects to take delivery of the drillship early in the third quarter of 2022, the oil firm said Wednesday, without sharing information on the contract value.

"We are excited to again work with Transocean on the Discoverer Inspiration as we continue our infrastructure-led exploration program, consistent with our proactive and disciplined strategy to develop our deepwater portfolio. We have several robust prospects to drill that provide tremendous growth potential,” said Steve Weyel, EnVen’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The 2010-built Discoverer Inspiration drillship is currently on a contract with Hess in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The $215,000 per day contract started in October 2021 and will last until May 2022.



