Offshore Windservice's New CTV Delivered

January 3, 2022

(Photo: Oma Baatbyggeri)
(Photo: Oma Baatbyggeri)

Norwegian shipbuilder Oma Baatbyggeri handed over its third vessel to the Danish shipping company Offshore Windservice AS at the beginning of November.

Designed and developed in collaboration with Odfjell Wind AS in Bergen, the aluminum newbuild FOB Swath 10 is a 32-meter-long and 11.5-meter-wide crew transfer vessel (CTV) built for transporting service personnel for offshore wind turbines.

Equipped with interceptors and fin stabilizers are supplied by Humphree AB, the vessel can operate both in catamaran mode or in Small Waterline Area Twin (SWATH) mode.

In SWATH mode, the vessel is lowered down about 1.5 meters into the sea to achieve reduced movements at sea, and therefore safer transfer of personnel from vessels to wind turbines.

FOB Swath 10 has a service speed of up to 35 knots and a passenger certificate for up to 55 people and will operate at offshore wind farms throughout the North Sea basin.

Marine Equipment Vessels Renewables Europe Offshore Wind Offshore

