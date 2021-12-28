Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Edda Wind Bags Long-term Charter with Siemens Gamesa

December 28, 2021

Norwegian offshore wind services company Edda Wind said it has entered into a long-term contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for one of its newbuild service operation vessels (SOV).

The contract will commence mid-2023, and Edda Wind said it will be able to operate the vessel for the early part of 2023 in what it expects will be a "buoyant short-term market" before entering into the long-term charter.

“This is another important milestone for Edda Wind and strong evidence that the company delivers on our ambitions. We are very happy about this start of a long relationship with one of the key players within offshore wind and the segments we operate in,” said Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind.

At present, six out of eight vessels in the Edda Wind fleet have been secured on long-term charters. Consequently, Edda Wind will be able to be selective on opportunities for the remaining part of the fleet, the company said.

Having recently completed an IPO on the Oslo Stock Exchange, and with an additional cash injection announced last week, Edda Wind said it is positioned for further growth in "an attractive market with significant expected growth". The company said it is evaluating and will pursue available opportunities, with the aim to enhance and develop its position in the C/SOV market.

