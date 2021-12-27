Vroon Selects Blue Wireless to Deliver LTE Connectivity on Board its Fleet

Vroon announced it has selected wireless network service provider Blue Wireless to supplement connectivity on board its offshore vessel fleet. Blue Wireless is supporting the implementation and management of Cradlepoint’s 4G/LTE solution, equipping more than 100 vessels and providing improved access to cloud solutions and maritime applications.

As part of a drive to improve connectivity on board, Vroon is working to expand the use of Microsoft Dynamics, MS Teams and other cloud applications across our global fleet. The existing on-board satellite infrastructure is being augmented with high-speed 4G/LTE, taking advantage of higher speed connectivity when operating near shore.

Blue Wireless is providing a solution is based on Cradlepoint 4G/LTE routers, combined with long-range Poynting antennas with worldwide implementation, providing global mobile data coverage and support.

Cradlepoint NetCloud and its 4G/LTE routers are suited for professional maritime applications as they are available in ruggedized versions for marine conditions. NetCloud Manager provides Blue Wireless and Vroon’s central IT team with a single pane of glass view and control, without the need for IT staff to go on board. In combination with long-range Poynting antennas, vessels can benefit from high-speed and reliable cellular connectivity when in port or navigating near shore, allowing considerably better connectivity than via satellite, in terms of speed and latency.