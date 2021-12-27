Young Leaves Jadestone to Become Cooper CFO

Cooper Energy announced that it has hired Daniel Young as its new chief financial officer, effective May 2022. He will succeed David Di Blasio, who has been serving as acting CFO.

An energy professional with over 25 years of global experience in Australia, in Asia Pacific and in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, Young joins Cooper Energy from Jadestone Energy where he has held the role of CFO since 2017 and is an executive director.

Prior to Jadestone, Young was head of APAC consulting for Wood Mackenzie and earlier worked for 13 years in J.P. Morgan’s energy investment banking coverage/mergers & acquisitions group, latterly as head of energy coverage in Southeast and South Asia.

He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Western Australia. He is a chartered accountant and is a CFA charterholder.

Cooper Energy managing director, David Maxwell, said, “Dan’s broad finance, accounting and energy experience will prove invaluable as we pursue our nearterm objectives and deliver our longer-term growth strategy.”