Shell Declares Force Majeure on Nigerian Forcados Crude

December 23, 2021

Shell Logo - Image by Alexandr Blinov / AdobeStock
Royal Dutch Shell's Nigerian subsidiary SPDC has declared force majeure on exports of Nigerian Forcados crude oil after the obstruction of a tanker path by a malfunctioning barge, the company said in a statement.

The action came into effect on Monday at 12:00 midday and Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited said that efforts were underway to restore access, according to an SPDC statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Nigeria relies on oil exports for some 90% of its foreign exchange and more than half its budget. 

(Reporting by Fikayo Owoeye, Editing by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Andrea Ricci)

Production Africa

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Current News

Jadestone Energy CFO to Resign

USCG Concludes Investigation into Auger Lifeboat Accident

FAR's Bambo Drilling Fails to Deliver (The Gambia)

Equinor Extends Charter for Eidesvik Offshore PSV

