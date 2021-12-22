SpotOn Energy Acquires AGR Well Management

SpotOn Energy has acquired AGR Well Management, a Scotland-registered well management division of AGR.

As compensation for the transfer, AGR received 20% ownership in SpotOn Energy, which will strengthen the cooperation between AGR and SpotOn Energy going forward.

AGR Well Management will now change name to SpotOn Well Management.

The AGR Consultancy Services UK division will continue under its current ownership servicing international and UK North Sea clients from AGR’s Aberdeen-based office in the Admiral Court.

AGR continues to run its well management operations through its offices in Perth, Australia.

"Our Perth Well Management team has overseen the completion of more than 60 Well Management projects and numerous well engineering peer studies. The team has played a significant role in building AGR’s unrivaled well delivery track record of completing over 550 well projects globally," AGR said.

AGR Consultancy Services Limited will service SpotOn Well Management and continue providing tailor-made manpower solutions to its UK-based and international clients from its Aberdeen-based offices.