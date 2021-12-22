Blue Gem Wind Files Consent Bid in Wales for 100MW Floating Wind Farm

TotalEnergies and Simply Blue Group's joint venture, Blue Gem Wind, has filed consent applications for its 100MW Erebus floating offshore wind project.

The first-ever consent applications for floating offshore wind in Welsh waters were submitted this week, with floating wind and the Celtic Sea positioned to play an important role in UK and Welsh Government Net Zero ambitions.

Blue Gem Wind has applied to Welsh Ministers under Section 36 of the Electricity Act 1989 for consent to build and operate Erebus, alongside a separate application to Natural Resources Wales for a marine licence under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009.

Mike Scott, Project Managing Director at Blue Gem Wind, said, “These applications represent a significant milestone for project Erebus, and the ambition to deliver new low carbon energy from the Celtic Sea. Erebus will provide green energy to over 93,000 homes and kick-start the stepping-stone approach to floating wind in the Celtic Sea, creating new low carbon careers, supply chain and diversification opportunities, and stimulate the necessary investment into port infrastructure.”



Ben Huskinson, Consenting Manager at Blue Gem Wind, added, “This consent application is the culmination of two and a half years of work by our project team and is the first application for a floating wind project in Welsh waters of the Celtic Sea. We carried out extensive stakeholder engagement during project development and have considered this feedback in the design and assessment of Erebus. We look forward to continuing to work with Natural Resources Wales, The Crown Estate, the Welsh and UK governments, and other stakeholders to build a floating wind sector that is sustainable for coastal communities, other sea users, and the marine environment.”